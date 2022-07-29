Vrijdag 29 Juli 2022 (KN.12.1)

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:36 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:15 Fitness: Beginner Intermediate Interval Cardio Workout

09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws

09:40 ATV Sports

10:35 MasterChef U.S.

11:30 Dragons: The Nine Realms

12:00 BBC Nieuws

12:35 Kinderfilm: Fireheart (2022)

14:10 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips

15:10 Secrets of the Zoo: Tampa

15:55 Focus

16:22 Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend

17:15 Transformers Cyberverse

17:30 SZF Magazine

18:00 ATV Nieuws

19:00 Cobra Kai

20:00 Evil Lives Here

21:00 Home

21:43 Forged in Fire

22:36 Tv.film: Code Name Banshee (2022)

00:14 ATV Nieuws

00:50 Ray Donovan

01:52 Tv.film: Hands of Stone (2016)

03:45 Tv.film: Happily (2021)

05:25 Expedition Overland

06:00 BBC Nieuws

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)