07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:36 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:15 Fitness: Beginner Intermediate Interval Cardio Workout
09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws
09:40 ATV Sports
10:35 MasterChef U.S.
11:30 Dragons: The Nine Realms
12:00 BBC Nieuws
12:35 Kinderfilm: Fireheart (2022)
14:10 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips
15:10 Secrets of the Zoo: Tampa
15:55 Focus
16:22 Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend
17:15 Transformers Cyberverse
17:30 SZF Magazine
18:00 ATV Nieuws
19:00 Cobra Kai
20:00 Evil Lives Here
21:00 Home
21:43 Forged in Fire
22:36 Tv.film: Code Name Banshee (2022)
00:14 ATV Nieuws
00:50 Ray Donovan
01:52 Tv.film: Hands of Stone (2016)
03:45 Tv.film: Happily (2021)
05:25 Expedition Overland
06:00 BBC Nieuws
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
Vrijdag 29 Juli 2022 (KN.12.1)
07:00 BBC Nieuws