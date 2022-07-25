07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:36 Roep van de Bruidegom
08:10 Fitness: Shaun T: Focus T25 Stretch
08:36 BBC Nieuws
09:00 Revue: Binnenlands Weekoverzicht
09:36 Sranan Tori: 1 en 1 is 3: Poli Trauma
10:05 Tv.film: The Starling (2021)
12:00 BBC Nieuws
12:35 Middag-film: Yes Day (2021)
14:00 Super Hit Video: Super Pop Clips
14:58 DNA Family Secrets
16:06 Kinderfilm: DuckTales the Movie: Treasure of the Lost Lamp (1990)
17:25 Gado Woortoe Taki So en Bijbel Woortoe Leri Wi So
18:00 ATV Nieuws
19:01 Guys Ranch Kitchen
19:30 The Wonder Years
20:01 Onder De Loep
21:06 ATV Sports
22:07 The First Lady
23:02 Genius
23:50 ATV Nieuws
00:25 Blood and Treasure
01:10 Tv.flm: A Man Apart (2003)
03:00 Tv.film: A Violent Man (2022)
04:46 Spaces Deepest Secrets
05:30 BBC Nieuws
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)
Maandag 25 Juli 2022 (KN.12.1)
07:00 BBC Nieuws