7:00:00 BBC Nieuws
7:30:00 Steven Reyme Ministries
8:05:00 Fitness: Shaun T Tabata Power
8:40:00 Tekenfilm : Transformer Cyberverse
9:00:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sport Nieuws ( Herh.)
9:35:00 Davids’s Been Here Suriname (afl.20)
10:00:00 Tv.Film : Tommy and the Cool Mule
11:35:00 Raven’s Home
12:00:00 BBC Nieuws
12:35:00 Middag Film: Wolf Children
14:35:00 SHV: Super Hit Classics
15:35:00 The Worlds Most Amazing Vacation Rentals
16:10:00 CDS FOCUS
16:30:00 Prehistoric Planet
17:20:00 This Is The Day Of Victory For You
18:00:00 ATV Nieuws
18:45:00 Hudson And Rex
19:35:00 Bob Hearts Abisholia
20:05:00 IN GESPREK MET…
21:00:00 ATV Sports
22:05:00 Dark Winds
23:00:00 FBI Most Wanted
23:45:00 ATV Nieuws ( Herh. )
0:20:00 Midnight Mass
1:35:00 Tv.Film: Life
3:25:00 Tv.Film: Mad Money
5:10:00 BBC Africa : Kalahari
6:10:00 BBC Nieuws
Einde Uitzending
WIJZIGINGEN VOORBEHOUDEN
donderdag 21 juli 2022(atv kn.12.1)
7:00:00 BBC Nieuws