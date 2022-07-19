ATV KN.12.1 Dinsdag 19 Juli 2022

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:30 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:05 Fitness: Yoga: A Journey through the Chakras (6)

09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws

09:30 ATV Sports

10:25 Tv.film: Black Sheep

12:00 BBC Nieuws

12:35 Middag-film: The Sandlot 2

14:18 Super Hit Video: Super Intro Clips

15:10 Roadfood

15:35 Focus

16:00 Onder De Loep (Herh.)

17:05 Voltron Force

17:30 The Rubing Health Foundation

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:40 Made in a Day

19:05 All American Homecoming

20:00 This Is Us

21:00 Business In Style

21:50 Tyler Perry’s Sista’s

22:42 The Chi

23:38 ATV Nieuws

00:15 Naomi

00:56 Tv.film: Along Came a Spider

02:41 Tv.film: Hands of Stone

04:33 Railroad Australia

05:30 BBC Nieuws

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)