07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:10 Marvel’s Spider-Man
08:35 The Tick
09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws
09:43 Johnny Test
10:01 Monster Jam
11:00 For the Love of Cars
11:50 Table Tennis
12:45 Lost Car Rescue
13:30 World Cup of Pool
14:00 Marantha Ministries
14:30 The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers
15:00 Programma CDS: Energie
15:35 Warehouse 13
16:21 Fresh Off the Boat
16:46 Kinderfilm: Batman Year One
18:00 Revue: Binnenlands Weekoverzicht
18:40 Cherly’s Inspirations
19:00 China-Reinventing Lives: Building a Better Future
20:00 Border To Border
20:30 NPR Music Tiney Desk Concert: Natalia Lafourcade / NPR Music Tiney Desk Consert: The Roots feat. Bilal
21:00 Business In Style
21:51 Hoe Recht is Recht: Financiele gevolgen na het Huwelijk
22:56 Tv.film: The Drover’s Wife: The Legend of Molly Johnson (2021)
00:48 Tv.film: The Last Victim (2021)
02:40 Tv.film: The Black Godfather (2019)
04:39 World Heritage: Kilimanjaro
05:30 BBC Nieuws
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
Zondag 17 Juli 2022 (KN.12.1)
07:00 BBC Nieuws