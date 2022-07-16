ATV KN.12.1 Zaterdag 16 JULI 2022

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:30 Logos International

08:31 The Boss Baby Back in the Crib : Potty Mouth

09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (Herh.)

09:35 MasterChef Australia

10:25 DuckTales

11:15 Survivor

12:00 BBC Nieuws

12:35 Wild Russia

13:30 (BBC) Incredible Journeys with Simon Reeve

14:30 Dogs with Jobs : Landris and Wolf

15:00 De Levende Steen Gemeente

15:30 Cherly’s Inspitations

15:46 Focus

16:15 MasterChef Junior

17:05 Atomic Puppet

17:30 SZF Magazine (Herh.)

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:40 Chines Documentaire : China-Reinventing Lives (afl.01) – Transforming Industries

19:30 Alpha Blondie “live” at Rockpalast

20:40 Grand Crew

21:05 The Rubing Health Foundation

21:30 Black-ish

22:00 Frontier

22:53 Tv.film: Wanted

00:51 ATV Nieuws

01:30 Tv.film: 8 Mile

03:21 Tv.film: Oblivion

05:26 Magnificent Megacities : Jakarta

06:20 BBC Nieuws

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)