07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:10 Fitness:Shaun T Insanity Max Out Power
09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws
09:40 Kim’s Convenience
10:05 TV Film: Rubikon
12:00 BBC Nieuws
12:35 Middag Film: Flee
14:05 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips
15:05 Walking Britains Lost Railways
15:50 Prog.:CDS FOCUS
16:15 Meerkat Manor Rise Of The Dynasty
16:40 NPR TINY Music Comin 2 America Sounds of Zamunda
17:05 IN GESPREK MET …
18:00 ATV Nieuws
19:00 This Old House
19:25 Doc.:How Its Made
20:00 Youth Outreach
20:30 Mr. Mayor
21:05 Zoo
22:00 Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
22:55 Yellowstone
23:50 Herh.ATV Nieuws
00:25 Stay Close
01:10 TV Film: Typo
02:55 TV Film: The Tender Bar
04:40 The UnXplained
05:25 BBC Nieuws
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)
ATV (KN.12.1) – WOENSDAG 13 JULI 2022
07:00 BBC Nieuws