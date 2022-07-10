7:00:00 BBC Nieuws
7:30:00 Steven Reyme Ministries
8:05:00 Marvel’s Spider-Man
8:30:00 The Tick
9:00:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (herh.)
9:35:00 Johnny Test
9:50:00 Hawaii vs Long Beach State: 2022 NCAA men’s volleyball championship
11:35:00 For The Love of Cars
12:35:00 Fish Finder Eps.16 Shimano Field Test ( Herh.)
13:05:00 Lost Car Rescue
14:00:00 Maranatha Ministries
14:30:00 The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers
15:05:00 Programma CDS: Energie (afl.01)
15:35:00 Warehouse 13
16:30:00 Fresh Off The Boat
17:00:00 Big Hero 6 The Series
18:00:00 Revue: Binnenlands Weekoverzicht
18:45:00 CHERLY’S INSPIRATIONS
19:00:00 CHINESE DOCUMENTAIRE:
20:10:00 Border To Border
20:35:00 Alexa And Katie
21:10:00 Business In Style (afl. 2) ( Herh. )
22:00:00 Hoe Recht Is Recht (afl 1) – Trouwen (Herh.)
23:15:00 Tv.Film : Walking Tall
0:45:00 Tv.Film : Vengeance
2:35:00 Tv.Film : Unlocked
4:15:00 World Heritage
5:05:00 BBC Nieuws
Einde Uitzending
WIJZIGINGEN VOORBEHOUDEN
ATV KN.12.1 Zondag 10 JULI 2022
7:00:00 BBC Nieuws