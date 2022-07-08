ATV KN.12.1 Vrijdag 8 JULI 2022

07:00 BBC Nieuws

7:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:10 Fitness:Shaun T Insanity Friday Fight Rd.2

08:40 BBC Nieuws

09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws (herh.)

09:35 ATV Sports (herh.)

10:30 MasterChef USA

11:30 Dragons: The Nine Realms

12:00 BBC Nieuws

12:35 Middag Film:Bolt

14:10 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips

15:05 Secrets Of The Zoo: Tampa

15:50 Prog..:CDS FOCUS

16:15 Iron Chef: Quest For An Iron Legend

17:05 Ducktales

17:30 SZF Magazine

18:00 ATV Nieuws

19:00 CHINESE DOCUMENTAIRE:…………………

20:00 Q & A (Extra)

21:05 House Hunters

21:30 Forged in Fire

22:30 Tv.Film:Aquarium of the Dead

00:00 Herh.ATV Nieuws

00:30 Ray Donovan

01:30 Tv.Film:Alice

03:00 Tv.Film:Expired

04:30 Kitchen Nightmares

05:30 BBC Nieuws

(wijzigingen voorbehouden)