07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:30 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:05 Fitness:Shaun T Focus T25 Stretch-1
08:31 BBC Nieuws
09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws
09:35 Kim’s Convenience
10:00 Tv.film: Nancy Drew
11:45 Adventure Time with Finn and Jake
12:00 BBC Nieuws
12:38 Kinderfilm: Winnie the Pooh: Springtime with Roo (animated)
13:47 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips
14:40 Walking Britains Lost Railways
15:25 Batman
16:10 Focus
16:31 Meerkat Manor: Rise of the Dynasty
17:00 In Gesprek Met: ……….
18:00 ATV Nieuws
19:00 This Old House
19:25 NPR Music Tiny Desk Concert: Black Motion
20:00 Fish Finder
20:30 Mr. Mayor
21:02 Tap a Bankstel: Marciano Zalman
22:11 Star Trek Discovery
23:15 Yellowstone
00:05 ATV Nieuws
00:40 Stay Close
01:30 Tv.film: King of the Wilderness
03:25 Tv.film: Marshall
05:25 The UnXplained
06:08 BBC Nieuws
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
Woensdag 06 Juli 2022 (KN.12.1)
07:00 BBC Nieuws