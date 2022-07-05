ATV (KN.12.1) – DINSDAG 05 JULI 2022

7:00:00 BBC Nieuws
7:30:00 Steven Reyme Ministries
8:05:00 Fitness Zumba Cardio Party
9:00:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws (Herh.)
9:35:00 ATV SPORTS ( Herh.)
10:30:00 TV.FILM : Barbershop
12:15:00 BBC Nieuws
12:35:00 Middag Film: Battle: Freestyle
14:05:00 SHV: Super Intro Clips
15:00:00 Roadfood
15:25:00 Batman
15:45:00 CDS FOCUS
16:15:00 Onder De Loep (Herh.)
17:25:00 Inspector Gadget
17:40:00 The Rubing Health Foundation
18:00:00 ATV Nieuws
18:45:00 All American ( Herh. )
19:30:00 Anger Management
20:00:00 This Is Us
21:00:00 Down To Earth With Zac efrom
21:50:00 Tyler Perry’s Sistas
22:40:00 Lupin
23:30:00 ATV Nieuws ( Herh. )
0:05:00 Naomi
0:50:00 Tv.Film : While We Sleep
2:25:00 Tv.Film : The Vault
4:25:00 Railroad Australia
5:05:00 BBC Nieuws
