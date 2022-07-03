07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:10 Marvel’s Spider-Man
08:35 The Tick
09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (Herh.)
09:35 Johnny Test
09:50 2022 Lancaster Archery Classsic (Men’s Recurve Finals)
10:36 Launch Control : Moment of Truth
11:00 For the Love of Cars
11:46 FIA ETRC : Le Mans (International Highlights)
12:15 Australian Offshore Super-boats
13:10 Lost Car Rescue
13:55 Marantha Ministries
14:25 The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers
15:00 Programma CDS: Energie (afl.01)
15:35 The Green Planet
16:40 Warehouse 13
17:30 Fresh Off the Boat
18:00 Revue: Binnenlands Weekoverzicht
18:40 Cherly’s Inspirations
19:00 Chinese Documentaire :
20:00 World’s Most Scenic River Journeys
21:00 Business In Style
21:50 Hoe Recht is Recht
23:00 Tv.film: Bull Durham
00:55 Impossible Engineering
01:40 Tv.film: The Long Kiss Goodnight
03:40 Tv.film: Legends of the Fall
05:50 World Heritage : Kilimanjaro
06:40 BBC Nieuws
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
ATV (KN.12.1) – ZONDAG 03 JULI 2022
