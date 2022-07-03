ATV (KN.12.1) – ZONDAG 03 JULI 2022

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:10 Marvel’s Spider-Man

08:35 The Tick

09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (Herh.)

09:35 Johnny Test

09:50 2022 Lancaster Archery Classsic (Men’s Recurve Finals)

10:36 Launch Control : Moment of Truth

11:00 For the Love of Cars

11:46 FIA ETRC : Le Mans (International Highlights)

12:15 Australian Offshore Super-boats

13:10 Lost Car Rescue

13:55 Marantha Ministries

14:25 The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers

15:00 Programma CDS: Energie (afl.01)

15:35 The Green Planet

16:40 Warehouse 13

17:30 Fresh Off the Boat

18:00 Revue: Binnenlands Weekoverzicht

18:40 Cherly’s Inspirations

19:00 Chinese Documentaire :

20:00 World’s Most Scenic River Journeys

21:00 Business In Style

21:50 Hoe Recht is Recht

23:00 Tv.film: Bull Durham

00:55 Impossible Engineering

01:40 Tv.film: The Long Kiss Goodnight

03:40 Tv.film: Legends of the Fall

05:50 World Heritage : Kilimanjaro

06:40 BBC Nieuws

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)