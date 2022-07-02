7:00:00 BBC Nieuws
7:30:00 Logos International
8:30:00 The Boss Baby Back In The Grid
9:00:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (Herh.)
9:35:00 MasterChef Australia
10:30:00 Survivor
11:15:00 Ducktales
12:00:00 BBC Nieuws
12:35:00 Wild Russia
13:30:00 BBC Incredible Journeys with Simon Reeve
14:30:00 Dogs With Jobs
15:00:00 De Levende Steen Gemeente
15:30:00 CHERLY’S INSPIRATIONS
15:45:00 CDS FOCUS
16:15:00 MasterChef Junior
17:05:00 Animaniacs
17:35:00 SZF Magazine ( Herh.)
18:00:00 ATV Nieuws
18:50:00 CHINESE DOCUMENTAIRE:
19:55:00 A Perfect Planet
21:00:00 The Rubing Health Foundation
21:15:00 Black-Ish
21:45:00 Frontier
22:35:00 Tv.Film : MEN
0:25:00 ATV Nieuws ( Herh.)
1:00:00 Tv.Film : Broken Oath
2:40:00 Tv.Film : Conjuring the Genie
4:15:00 SEE
5:20:00 BBC Nieuws
Einde Uitzending
WIJZIGINGEN VOORBEHOUDEN
ATV (KN.12.1) – ZATERDAG 02 JULI 2022
