07:00:00 Aljazeera Nieuws
09:40:00 Archer Recurve Team Finals (Antalya 2022)
11:28:00 Voetbal: International Friendly: Uruguay vs. Panama
13:28:00 Voetbal: Supercopa De Espana: Athletic vs. Real Madrid
15:28:00 MotoGP: German GP: King of the Ring vs The New Master
16:13:00 Deadliest Catch
16:58:00 Women’s Beach Volleyball: Australia vs USA
18:18:00 Ms.Marvel
19:08:00 Obi-Wan Kenobi
20:00:00 Sport: SZVB Competitie: Lions vs All Stars
21:20:00 Kung Fu
22:20:00 WWE Smackdown
23:20:00 Tv.film : Chompy & the Girls
00:50:00 The Haunting of Hill House (s01e01)
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
Zondag 26 Juni 2022 (KN.12.2)
07:00:00 Aljazeera Nieuws