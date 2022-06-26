07:00:00 BBC Nieuws
07:30:00 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:05:00 Marvel’s Spider-Man
08:31:00 The Tick
09:00:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws
09:35:00 Johnny Test
09:50:00 Medal Match Air Pistol Team Woman (ISSF World Cup Cairo Egypt)
10:36:00 Their Speed Blew Me Away ft. Jerry & Lena Miculek
11:01:00 For the Love of Cars
12:01:00 Mud Pit – Every Team (North American Wife Carrying Championship)
12:31:00 X-Trail Chalon-Sur-Saone (round.01)
13:21:00 Flyball (Team Quarter Finals)
14:01:00 Maranatha Ministries
14:31:00 The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers
15:06:00 Warehouse 13
16:01:00 Malaysia: Return of the Lizard King
16:31:00 Fresh Off the Boat
17:01:00 World’s Biggest Birthday Party
18:00:00 Revue: Binnenlands Weekoverzicht
18:40:00 Cherly’s Inspirations
19:00:00 Pandamonium (afl.02)
20:00:00 World’s Most Scenic River Journeys
20:52:00 Infomercial: Road to 43rd Caricom HOG
21:05:00 Tv.film: Father of the Bride (2022)
23:06:00 Tv.film: American Carnage (2022)
00:52:00 Impossible Engineering
01:35:00 Tv..film: The Cellar (2022)
03:10:00 Tv.film: Blowback (2022)
04:45:00 World Heritage
05:35:00 BBC Nieuws
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
Zondag 26 Juni 2022 (KN.12.1)
07:00:00 BBC Nieuws