07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Logos International
08:35 Power Players
09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (Herh.)
09:40 MasterChef Australia
10:35 Survivor
11:20 Batman
12:00 BBC Nieuws
12:35 Wild Russia
13:30 Wonders of Life
14:30 Dogs with Jobs
15:00 De Levende Steen Gemeente
15:30 Cherly’s Inspirations (HERH.)
15:50 Focus
16:15 MasterChef Junior
17:05 The Lion Guard
17:30 SZF Magazine
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:45 Chinese Documentaire: Pandamonium (afl.01)
19:30 NPR Music Tiny Desk Concert Sara Watkins
20:00 Sranan Tori: 1 en 1 is 3 ………………………
20:30 Justitie en Politie in Breed Perspectief (afl.06)
20:55 Road To 43rd Caricom HOG ( Afl.03)
21:00 The Rubing Health Foundation
21:15 Black-ish
21:50 Frontier
22:40 Tv.film: Greenland
00:50 ATV Nieuws
01:25 Tv. film: Locked In
02:55 Tv.film: The Worst Person in the World
05:05 Saints & Sinners
05:48 BBC Nieuws
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
ATV KN.12.1 Zaterdag 25 Juni 2022
07:00 BBC Nieuws