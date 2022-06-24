ATV KN.12.1 Vrijdag 24 Juni 2022

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:10 Fitness Insanity Insane ABS

09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws (Herh.)

09:35 ATV Sports (Herh.)

10:25 MasterChef USA

11:10 Voltron Force

11:35 Young Justice

12:00 BBC Nieuws

12:35 Middag-film: Back to the Outback

14:15 Super Hit Video: Super Pop Clips

15:15 Secrets of the Zoo: Tampa

16:05 Progr.: CDS – Focus

16:25 Iron Chef – Quest for an Iron Legend

17:20 SZF Magazine

18:00 ATV Nieuws

19:00 Cobra Kai

19:35 NPR Music Tine Desk Concert: Shelley FKA DRAM

20:00 Q & A

21:05 House Hunters

21:40 Forged in Fire

22:30 Tv.film: Battle Freestyle

00:00 ATV Nieuws

00:35 Ray Donovan

01:30 Tv.film: The Other Side of Darkness

03:30 Tv.film: The White Tiger

5:45 Kitchen Nightmares US

6:30 BBC Nieuws

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)