ATV KN.12.1 Woensdag 22 Juni 2022

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:15 Shaun T – Insanity Sweat Fesst

09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (Herh.)

09:35 Kim’s Convenience

10:00 Tv.Film: Avenging Warriors of Shaolin Rescuers

12:00 BBC Nieuws

12:35 Kinderfilm: The Adventures of Tin Tin

14:25 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips

15:10 Walking Britains Lost Railways

16:00 Progr. CDS-Focus

16:25 Tiny World

17:05 IN GESPREK MET……..

18:00 ATV Nieuws

19:00 This Old House

19:30 XTreme Waterparks

20:00 Youth Outreach

20:35 Mr. Mayor

21:10 Soeng Ngie’s Keukengeheimen (afl.03) (HERH.)

21:30 Zoo

22:35 Star Trek Discovery

23:30 Yellowstone

00:20 Herh.ATV Nieuws

00:55 Stay Close

01:40 Tv. Film: The Overnight

03:10 Tv. Film: Onoda – 10.000 Nights in the Jungle

06:00 The UnXplained

06:42 BBC Nieuws

(wijzigingen voorbehouden)