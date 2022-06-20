07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 De Roep van de Bruidegom
08:10 ShaunT Pure Cardio
09:00 Revue: Binnenlands Weekoverzicht
09:35 Atomic Puppet
10:00 Tv.film: Lost Angel
11:35 Science of Stupid
12:00 BBC Nieuws
12:35 Middag-film: Mulan
14:35 Super Hit Video: Super Pop Clips
15:35 DNA Family Secrets
16:35 Animaniacs
17:15 Gado Wortoe Taki So en Bijbel Wortoe Leri Wi So
18:00 ATV Nieuws
19:00 Guys Ranch Kitchen
19:25 The Wonder Years
20:00 Onder De Loep
21:05 ATV Sports
22:10 Maid
23:10 FBI International
23:55 ATV Nieuws
00:30 Blood and Treasure
01:15 Tv.film: Everything Everywhere All at Once
03:35 Tv.film: Harlem Aria
05:15 Spaces Deepest Secrets
05:57 BBC Nieuws
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
ATV (KN.12.1) – MAANDAG 20 JUNI 2022
07:00 BBC Nieuws