ATV (KN.12.1) – MAANDAG 20 JUNI 2022

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:35 De Roep van de Bruidegom

08:10 ShaunT Pure Cardio

09:00 Revue: Binnenlands Weekoverzicht

09:35 Atomic Puppet

10:00 Tv.film: Lost Angel

11:35 Science of Stupid

12:00 BBC Nieuws

12:35 Middag-film: Mulan

14:35 Super Hit Video: Super Pop Clips

15:35 DNA Family Secrets

16:35 Animaniacs

17:15 Gado Wortoe Taki So en Bijbel Wortoe Leri Wi So

18:00 ATV Nieuws

19:00 Guys Ranch Kitchen

19:25 The Wonder Years

20:00 Onder De Loep

21:05 ATV Sports

22:10 Maid

23:10 FBI International

23:55 ATV Nieuws

00:30 Blood and Treasure

01:15 Tv.film: Everything Everywhere All at Once

03:35 Tv.film: Harlem Aria

05:15 Spaces Deepest Secrets

05:57 BBC Nieuws

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)