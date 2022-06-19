Zondag 19 Juni 2022 (KN.12.2)

07:00 Aljazeera Nieuws

10:00 Sport: SAILGP: Racing on the Edge

13:30 Aljazeera Nieuws

15:00 Sport:F-1: CANADA GRAND PRIX 2022

17:00 Tv.film: Back to the Future Part III

19:00 Documentaire: How it’s Made

19:30 2 Broke Girls

20:00 Tap a Bankstel met Miss India Worldwide: Sheesha Sahibdin

21:05 WWE Smackdown

22:00 Six Dreams

23:05 Update Natio Under-20

23:30 Sport:Voetbal: CONCACAF U-20 Championship: Mexico vs Suriname

01:35 Tv.film: Maverick

03:35 The Haunting of Bly Manor

