07:00 Aljazeera Nieuws
10:00 Sport: SAILGP: Racing on the Edge
13:30 Aljazeera Nieuws
15:00 Sport:F-1: CANADA GRAND PRIX 2022
17:00 Tv.film: Back to the Future Part III
19:00 Documentaire: How it’s Made
19:30 2 Broke Girls
20:00 Tap a Bankstel met Miss India Worldwide: Sheesha Sahibdin
21:05 WWE Smackdown
22:00 Six Dreams
23:05 Update Natio Under-20
23:30 Sport:Voetbal: CONCACAF U-20 Championship: Mexico vs Suriname
01:35 Tv.film: Maverick
03:35 The Haunting of Bly Manor
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
Zondag 19 Juni 2022 (KN.12.2)
07:00 Aljazeera Nieuws