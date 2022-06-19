07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:10 Marvel’s Spider-Man
08:36 The Tick
09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws
09:36 Justitie en Politie in Breed Perspectief
09:52 Infomercial: Service Improvement Telesur
10:00 We Give Back (Vaderdag Edition)
10:30 Launch Control
11:07 For the Love of Cars
11:57 Fish Finder
12:30 Formula 1: Drive to Survive
13:16 2022 Lancaster Archery Classic (Women’s Barebow Finals)
14:02 Maranatha Ministries
14:32 The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers
15:03 Kinderfilm: Two by Two: Overboard!
16:33 Warehouse 13
17:22 Fresh Off the Boat
17:44 Infomerciaal: Service Improvement Telesur
18:00 Revue: Binnenlands Weekoverzicht
18:41 Cherly’s Inspirations
19:00 Mundane Glory
20:00 World’s Most Scenic River Journeys
21:00 We Give Back (Vaderdag Edition)
21:35 Tv.film: Secret Window (2004)
23:11 Tv. film: Lethal Weapon (1987)
01:05 The Great Master Craftsmen
01:55 Tv.film: Cliffhanger (1993)
03:52 Tv.film: A Day to Die (2022)
05:41 World Heritage
06:30 BBC Nieuws
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
Zondag 19 Juni 2022 (KN.12.1)
