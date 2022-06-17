ATV KN.12.1 Vrijdag 17 JUNI 2022

7:00:00 *BBC Nieuws

7:35:00 *Steven Reyme Ministries

8:11:00 *Fitness : Zuzka Workout

8:38:00 *Fast And Furious Spy Racers

9:02:00 *ATV Binnenlands Nieuws ( Herh.)

9:35:00 *ATV Sports (Herh.)

10:30:00 *MasterChef USA

11:30:00 *Young Justice

12:00:00 *BBC Nieuws

12:35:00 *Middag Film: Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness

14:10:00 *SHV: Super Pop Clips

15:00:00 *Service Improvement Telesur

15:10:00 *Secrets Of The Zoo: Tampa

16:00:00 *CDS FOCUS

16:20:00 *Salt Fat Acid Heat

17:13:00 *Justitie en Politie In Breed Perspectief

17:31:00 *SZF Magazine

18:00:00 *ATV Nieuws

18:49:00 *Cobra Kai

19:29:00 *Soeng Ngie’s Keukengeheimen (afl. 3)

20:00:00 *Q&A

21:09:00 *House Hunters

21:46:00 *Forged in Fire

22:40:00 *Service Improvement Telesur

22:50:00 *Tv.Film : Broken Oath

0:30:00 *ATV Nieuws ( Herh. )

1:00:00 *Ray Donovan

1:55:00 *Tv.Film : The Siege of Robin Hood

3:55:00 *Tv.Film : Deep in the Forest

5:20:00 * Kitchen Nightmares

6:03:00 BBC Nieuws

Einde Uitzending

WIJZIGINGEN VOORBEHOUDEN