DONDERDAG 16 JUNI 2022( ATV KN.12.1)

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:10 Shaun T – Dance Party Booty Shakin

09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (Herh.)

09:35 Davids’s Been Here Suriname (afl.16)

10:00 TV Film: To Sir with Love 2

11:35 Raven’s Home

12:00 BBC Nieuws

12:35 Kinderfilm: The Breadwinner

14:10 Super Hit Video:Super Hit Classics

14:55 Service Improvement Telesur

15:05 The Alaska Triangle

15:55 Progr.CDS-Focus

16:15 BBC Africa

17:20 This is the day of victory for you

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:40 Road To 43rd Caricom HOG ( Afl.02)

19:00 Hudson And Rex

20:00 IN GESPREK MET

21:00 ATV Sports

22:00 Service Improvement Telesur

22:10 A Million Little Things

23:00 FBI Most Wanted

23:45 Herh.ATV Nieuws

00:20 Queen of the South

01:05 Tv.Film: Downton Abbey – A New Era

03:10 Tv.Film: Catch the Fair One

04:35 Documentaire: Africa’s Hunters

05:23 BBC Nieuws

(wijzigingen voorbehouden)