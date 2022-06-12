Zondag 12 Juni 2022 (KN.12.1)

Tijd
7:00:00 BBC Nieuws
7:30:00 Steven Reyme Ministries
8:05:00 Marvel’s Spider-Man
8:31:00 The Tick
9:00:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws
9:35:00 Johnny Test
9:50:00 Soeng Ngie’s Keukengeheimen
10:20:00 Maxxis Tires Casey Folks (Vegas to Reno)
11:15:00 For The Love of Cars
12:03:00 When Neymar Loses Control / When Kylian Mbappe Loses Control
12:38:00 Formula 1: Drive to Survive
13:30:00 Judo Highlights: Judo for the world (Paris 2022)
14:00:00 Maranatha Ministries
14:30:00 The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers
15:00:00 Warehouse 13
16:00:00 Fresh Off the Boat
16:25:00 Malaysia: Return of the Lizard King
17:00:00 Elena of Avalor
18:00:00 Revue: Binnenlands Weekoverzicht
18:41:00 Cherly Inspirations
19:00:00 Chinese Documenatire: Mundane Glory
20:00:00 World’s Most Scenic River Journeys
21:00:00 Tv.film: Interceptor (2022)
22:47:00 Tv.film: White Elephant (2022)
00:21:00 The Great Master Craftsmen
01:13:00 Tv.film: WarHunt (2022)
02:46:00 Tv.film: USS Seaviper (2022)
04:20:00 World Heritage
05:10:00 BBC Nieuws
