07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:10 Fitness: Home Cardio Workout (Low Impact),Fat Burner
09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws
09:35 ATV Sports
10:25 MasterChef USA
11:10 Voltron Force
11:35 Young Justice
12:00 BBC Nieuws
12:35 Middag-film: Bright Samurai Soul
14:00 Super Hit Video: Super Pop Clips
15:00 Secrets of the Zoo: Tampa
15:45 Progr.: CDS – Focus
16:15 Salt Fat Acid Heat
17:05 All Hail King Julien
17:35 SZF Magazine
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:55 Andi Mack
19:20 Cobra Kai
20:10 Evil Lives Here
21:05 House Hunters
21:40 Forged in Fire
22:30 Tv.film: Interceptor
00:10 ATV Nieuws
00:45 Ray Donovan
01:40 Tv.film: Snipers
03:20 Tv.film: Tina
05:20 Kitchen Nightmares US
06:04 BBC Nieuws
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
ATV KN.12.1 – VRIJDAG 10 JUNI 2022
07:00 BBC Nieuws