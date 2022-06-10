ATV KN.12.1 – VRIJDAG 10 JUNI 2022

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:10 Fitness: Home Cardio Workout (Low Impact),Fat Burner

09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws

09:35 ATV Sports

10:25 MasterChef USA

11:10 Voltron Force

11:35 Young Justice

12:00 BBC Nieuws

12:35 Middag-film: Bright Samurai Soul

14:00 Super Hit Video: Super Pop Clips

15:00 Secrets of the Zoo: Tampa

15:45 Progr.: CDS – Focus

16:15 Salt Fat Acid Heat

17:05 All Hail King Julien

17:35 SZF Magazine

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:55 Andi Mack

19:20 Cobra Kai

20:10 Evil Lives Here

21:05 House Hunters

21:40 Forged in Fire

22:30 Tv.film: Interceptor

00:10 ATV Nieuws

00:45 Ray Donovan

01:40 Tv.film: Snipers

03:20 Tv.film: Tina

05:20 Kitchen Nightmares US

06:04 BBC Nieuws

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)