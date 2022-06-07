7:00:00 *BBC Nieuws
7:35:00 *Steven Reyme Ministries
8:16:00 *Cario And Scrulpting Workout With Jake Dupree
9:00:00 *ATV Binnenlands Nieuws (Herh.)
9:30:00 *ATV Sports (Herh.)
9:31:00 *Tv.Film : Dog
12:07:00 *BBC Nieuws
12:35:00 *The Rubing Health Foundation
12:45:00 *Middag Film: Dora and the Lost City of Gold
14:31:00 *SHV: Super Intro Clips
15:25:00 *Marcus Wareing’s Tales From A Kitchen Garden
16:00:00 *CDS FOCUS
16:20:00 *Onder De Loep (Herh.)
17:24:00 *Roadfood
18:00:00 *ATV Nieuws
18:49:00 *All American
19:35:00 *Entm.:NPR Music Tiny Desk John Legend
20:01:00 *This Is Us
21:00:00 *Kes Talk
21:57:00 *Tyler Perry’s Sistas
22:45:00 *Lupin
23:31:00 *ATV Nieuws ( Herh. )
0:05:00 *Savage Builds
0:47:00 *Tv.Film : Double Team
2:25:00 *Tv.Film : Dracula Untold
4:00:00 *Railroad Alaska
4:45:00 *Doc.:Seven World One Planet
5:45:00 BBC Nieuws
Einde Uitzending
WIJZIGINGEN VOORBEHOUDEN
ATV KN.12.1 Dinsdag 7 Juni 2022
7:00:00 *BBC Nieuws