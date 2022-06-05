7:00:00 BBC Nieuws
7:30:00 Steven Reyme Ministries
8:05:00 Marvel’s Spider-Man
8:30:00 The Tick
9:00:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (Herh.)
9:35:00 Johnny Test
9:50:00 Monster Jam Freestyle Salt Lake City
10:35:00 Mens BMX Gold Medal Race – Tokyo Replays
11:00:00 For The Love of Cars
12:00:00 Fish Finder : Wolf Fish on lures ( Herh. )
12:35:00 Formula 1 Drive to Survive
13:20:00 Trail Ride Anyone New Years Ride – River Run
14:00:00 Maranatha Ministries
14:30:00 The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers
15:10:00 Chip ‘N Dale Park Life
15:35:00 Warehouse 13
16:30:00 Fresh Off The Boat
17:00:00 Doc.: Inside The Factory – Aston Martin V8 Vantage
18:00:00 Revue: Binnenlands Weekoverzicht
18:45:00 CHERLY’S INSPIRATIONS
18:45:00 CHINESE DOCUMENTAIRE:
20:05:00 World’s Most Scenic River Journeys
21:00:00 Tv.Film : The Adventures of Maid Marian
22:35:00 Tv.Film : Lockdown
0:35:00 The Great Master Craftsmen
1:25:00 Tv.Film : Confession
2:50:00 Tv.Film : Don’t Kill Me
4:25:00 Kingdom Of The White Wolf
5:10:00 BBC Nieuws
Einde Uitzending
WIJZIGINGEN VOORBEHOUDEN
ATV KN.12.1 Zondag 5 Juni 2022
7:00:00 BBC Nieuws