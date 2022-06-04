07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:30 Logos International
08:30 BBC Nieuws
09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (Herh.)
09:35 MasterChef Australia
10:30 Survivor
11:15 Programma: PODCAFE
12:35 Building Off the Grid
13:15 Wonders of Life (afl.02)
14:15 Gangs of Lemur Island
15:05 De Levende Steen Gemeente
15:35 Cherly’s Inspirations (afl.42)(Herh.)
15:55 MasterChef Junior
16:45 Salt Fat Acid Heat
17:35 SZF Magazine (Herh.)
18:00 ATV Nieuws
19:00 Documentaire:
20:00 Grand Crew
20:30 How It’s Made
21:00 The Rubing Health Foundation (HERH.)
21:15 Blackish
21:50 Frontier
22:40 Tv.film: After The Pandemic
00:10 ATV Nieuws
00:45 Secrets of Skin
01:15 Tv.film: The Devil You Know
03:15 Tv.film: Escape from Mogadishu
05:20 Saint en Sinners
06:03 BBC Nieuws
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
ATV KN.12.1 Zaterdag 4 Juni 2022
07:00 BBC Nieuws