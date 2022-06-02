DONDERDAG 2 JUNI 2022(ATV KN.12.1)

PROGRAMMA OVERZICHT (ATV KN.12.1 )
donderdag 2 juni 2022
TIJD PROGRAMMA
7:00:00 BBC Nieuws
7:30:00 Steven Reyme Ministries
8:00:00 FITNESS : Yoga A Journey Through The Chakras 7
9:00:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws (Herh.)
9:30:00 Davids’s Been Here Suriname (afl.14)
10:00:00 TV.FILM : Bratz The Movie
11:45:00 Raven’s Home
12:10:00 BBC NIEUWS
12:35:00 Middag Film: Cats & Dogs:The Revenge of Kitty Galore
14:00:00 Super Hit Classic
15:00:00 The Alaska Triangle
16:00:00 Great Parks of Africa
17:00:00 Angelina Ballerina – The Big Performance – The Royal Banquet
17:15:00 This Is The Day Of Victory For You
18:00:00 ATV NIEUWS
18:45:00 Hudson And Rex
19:30:00 Marlon
20:00:00 IN GESPREK MET…
21:00:00 ATV Sports
22:00:00 A Million Little Things
22:45:00 FBI Most Wanted
23:30:00 ATV Nieuws ( Herh. )
0:05:00 Queen of the South
0:50:00 TV.FILM : Choose or Die
2:20:00 TV.FILM : Death on the Nile
4:30:00 Doc.: Africa’s Hunters
5:20:00 Aljazeer Nieuws
