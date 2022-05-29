Zondag 29 Mei 2022 (KN.12.1)

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:36 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:10 Marvel’s Spider-Man

08:35 The Tick

09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws

09:37 Johnny Test

09:51 Teen Titans Go

10:02 Soeng Ngie’s Keukengeheimen

10:30 Lancaster Archery Classic (Men’s Barebow Finals)

12:05 For the Love of Cars

12:53 Formula 1: Drive to Survive

13:30 FIA ETRC

14:00 Maranatha Ministries

14:30 Big Shot

15:21 Kinderfilm: The Looney,Looney,Looney Bugs Bunny Movie (animated)

16:45 Warehouse 13

17:32 Fresh Off the Boat

18:00 Revue: Binnenlands Weekoverzicht

18:40 Cherly’s Inspirations

19:00 Documentaire: China’s Culture

19:51 Infomercial: Montetair beleid Centrale Bank van Suriname: Financien Actueel (week.02)

20:11 World’s Most Scenic River Journey’s

21:07 Infomercial: Suriname Oil and Gas Overview

21:35 Tv.film: A Perfect Pairing (2022)

23:22 Tv.film: Men of Honor (2000)

01:31 The Great Master Craftsmen

02:20 Tv.film: The Little Things (2021)

04:31 Kingdom of the White Wolf

05:16 CNN Nieuws

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)