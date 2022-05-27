07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:30 Steven Reyme Ministries
07:35 Fitness: Zumba Basic
09:05 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws (Herh.)
09:40 ATV Sports (Herh.)
10:20 MasterChef
11:15 Final Space
11:40 Young Justice
12:00 BBC Nieuws
12:35 MIDDAG FILM : Morbius
14:20 Super Hit Pop
15:20 Batman
16:05 Secrets of the Zoo: Tampa
16:55 Tiny World
17:30 SZF magazine
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:50 Cobra Kai
19:30 Montetair beleid Centrale Bank Suriname Financien Actueel
20:05 Evil Lives Here
21:05 House Hunters
21:35 Forged in Fire
22:30 Infomercial: Suriname Oil and Gas Overview
22:55 Tv.film : Last Survivors
00:35 ATV Nieuws (Herh.)
01:10 Ray Donovan
02:05 Tv Film: Yaksha: Ruthless Operations
04:15 Tv Film: Without Remorse
06:05 Kitchen Nightmares
06:50 BBC Nieuws
WIJZIGINGEN VOORBEHOUDEN
ATV KN.12.1 – VRIJDAG 27 MEI 2022
07:00 BBC Nieuws