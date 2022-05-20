07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:10 Fitness: Home Cardio Workout (Low Impact),Fat Burner (No Equipment)
09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws
09:30 ATV Sports
10:20 MasterChef USA
11:05 Voltron Force
11:30 Young Justice
12:00 BBC Nieuws
12:35 Middag-film: Rudy
14:30 Super Hit Video: Super Pop Clips
15:21 Batman
16:05 Secrets of the Zoo: Tampa
17:00 Tiny World
17:35 SZF Magazine
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:55 Andi Mack
19:20 Cobra Kai
20:00 Q & A
21:10 House Hunters
21:45 Forged in Fire
22:35 Tv.film: Barbershop
00:18 ATV Nieuws
00:55 Outer Banks
01:57 Tv.film: The Bodyguard
04:07 Tv.film: Boomerang
06:05 Kitchen Nightmares US
07:00 BBC Nieuws
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
ATV KN.12.1 Vrijdag 20 Mei 2022
07:00 BBC Nieuws