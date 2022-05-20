ATV KN.12.1 Vrijdag 20 Mei 2022

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:10 Fitness: Home Cardio Workout (Low Impact),Fat Burner (No Equipment)

09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws

09:30 ATV Sports

10:20 MasterChef USA

11:05 Voltron Force

11:30 Young Justice

12:00 BBC Nieuws

12:35 Middag-film: Rudy

14:30 Super Hit Video: Super Pop Clips

15:21 Batman

16:05 Secrets of the Zoo: Tampa

17:00 Tiny World

17:35 SZF Magazine

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:55 Andi Mack

19:20 Cobra Kai

20:00 Q & A

21:10 House Hunters

21:45 Forged in Fire

22:35 Tv.film: Barbershop

00:18 ATV Nieuws

00:55 Outer Banks

01:57 Tv.film: The Bodyguard

04:07 Tv.film: Boomerang

06:05 Kitchen Nightmares US

07:00 BBC Nieuws

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)