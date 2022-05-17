DINSDAG 17 MEI 2022(ATV KN.12.1)

Tijd ATV (KN.12.1) – Altijd Een Goed Idee

Programma – Overzicht

dinsdag 17 mei 2022

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:30 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:00 Fitness-40 Minute Cardio Sculpt Hight Intensity Workout

08:45 Adventure Time With Finn And Jake

09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws

09:35 ATV Sports

10:25 Tv Film: 3 Days to Kill

12:35 The Rubing Health Foundation

12:45 Kinderfilm: 17 Again

14:30 Super Hit Video: Super Intro Clips

15:25 Marcus Wareing’s Tales from a Kitchen Garden

16:00 Onder De Loep (Herh. )

17:05 Doc.: The Alaska Triangle

18:00 ATV Nieuws

19:05 All American

20:00 This Is Us

21:00 Kes Talk (Herh.)

22:05 Tyler Perry’s Sistas

22:55 Power Book IV: Force

00:00 ATV Nieuws

00:35 Savage Builds

01:20 Tv.film: Black Crab

03:15 Tv.film: Blacklight

05:00 Railroad Alaska

05:10 CNN Nieuws

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)