Zondag 15 Mei 2022 (KN.12.1)

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:36 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:10 Marvels Spider-Man

08:35 The Tick

09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws

09:37 Johnny Test

09:52 Mega Trucks Gone Wild

10:19 Monster Jam

11:02 Top Gear

12:04 Supercross

12:32 Formula 1: Drive to Survive

13:10 Mike Massey vs Paul Gerni Pool Trickshots

14:02 Maranatha Ministries

14:32 Big Shot

15:17 Warehouse 13

16:11 Fresh Off the Boat

16:35 Cocos Island: The Mysterious Island in the Pacific

17:27 Animaniacs

18:00 Revue: Binnenlands Weekoverzicht

18:47 Cherly’s Inspirations

19:03 Mass Entrepreneurship and Innovation

20:05 A walk through the forests met Oom Frits

20:21 World’s Most Scenic River Journey’s

21:17 Tv.film: Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (2022)

23:50 Tv.film: Firestarter (2022)

01:25 The Great Master Craftsmen

02:24 Tv.film: Shark Bait (2022)

03:50 The Earthshot Prize: Repairing Our Planet

05:00 CNN Nieuws

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)