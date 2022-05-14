ATV KN.12.1 Zaterdag 14 Mei 2022

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:30 Logos International

08:30 Supernatural Academy

09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (Herh.)

09:35 MasterChef Australia

10:40 Survivor

12:05 BBC Nieuws

12:35 Building Off the Grid

13:15 Wildest Indochina ( afl.05)

14:00 Gangs of Lemur Island

15:00 De Levende Steen Gemeente

15:30 Cherly’s Inspirations (afl.69)

16:00 MasterChef Junior

16:50 Fresh Fried and Crispy

17:20 Entert.: Dr.Dre Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J

17:35 SZF Magazine (Herh.)

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:50 CHINESE DOCUMENTAIRE: MASS ENTREPRENEURSIP AND INNOVATION (AFL.01)

20:00 Sranan Tori 1 en 1 is 3 : Doc Meets Doc

20:30 Staatsolie – Floodlight Local Content in Suriname

20:45 The Rubing Health Foundation

21:00 Blackish

21:30 Peaky Blinders

23:00 Tv.film: The Northman

01:25 ATV Nieuws

02:00 Secrets of Skin

02:30 Tv.film: Army of One

04:00 Tv.film: Ash & Dust

05:25 Saint en Sinners

06:10 BBC Nieuws

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)