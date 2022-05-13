VRIJDAG 13 MEI 2022(ATV KN.12 .1)

Tijd Altijd een goed idee

Programma – Overzicht

vrijdag 13 mei 2022

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:30 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:00 Fitness:Shaun T Tabata Power

08:35 All Hail King Julien

09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws (Herh.)

09:35 ATV Sports (Herh.)

10:25 MasterChef USA

11:10 Voltron Force

11:35 Young Justice

12:00 BBC Nieuws

12:35 Middag Film:Appleseed XIII Ouranos

14:00 Super HitVideo:Super Pop Clips

15:00 Kinderfilm:Cyborg Assassin Legend of space Ninja

16:15 Secrets Of The Zoo: Tampa

17:00 Tiny World

17:35 SZF Magazine

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:55 Cobra Kai

19:30 Anger Management

20:05 Evil Lives Here

20:55 House Hunters

21:35 Forged in Fire

22:25 Tv.Film:The Takedown

0:25:00 Herh.ATV Nieuws

01:00 Outer Banks

01:50 Tv.Film:Deja Vu

04:00 Tv.Film:Fresh

05:55 Ginny And Georgia

06:50 BBC Nieuws

(wijzigingen voorbehouden)