07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:10 Fitness: Zumba Rush
08:35 BBC Nieuws
09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (Herh.)
09:35 Kim’s Convenience
10:00 Tv.film: Crocodile Dundee
11:40 Carmen Sandiego
12:04 BBC Nieuws
12:35 Middag-film: D2: The Mighty Ducks
14:22 Super Hit Video: Super Pop Clips
15:18 Welcome to Earth
16:00 Expedition Overland’s
16:25 The Pink Panther
17:00 In Gesprek Met: ……….
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:45 Batman
19:11 The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals
20:00 Youth Outreach
20:31 Mr. Mayor
21:10 Zoo
22:00 Star Trek Discovery
22:53 Yellowstone
23:38 ATV Nieuws
00:15 Gordon Ramsay Uncharted
01:00 Tv.film: A Man Apart
02:50 Tv.film: Hart’s War
04:56 Hawkeye
05:40 CNN Nieuws
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
ATV KN.12.1 Woensdag 11 Mei 2022
07:00 BBC Nieuws