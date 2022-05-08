ATV KN.12.2 Zondag 8 Mei 2022

07:00 Aljazeera Nieuws

07:30 Serie A: Spezia vs. Atalanta

10:00 EPL: Arsenal vs. Leeds United

12:30 EPL: Manchester City vs. Newcastle United

14:30 Cirque du Soleil

15:30 Doc.: Deadly Summer

16:30 Formula 1 Race: United States Grandprix 2022

18:30 America’s Got Talent: Extreme (Herh.)

20:00 Tap A Bankstel met……………………. (Herh.)

21:00 ATV MOEDERDAG WE GIVE BACK”

21:55 2 Broke Girls

22:15 WWE Smackdown (afl.1185)

23:10 Tv.film: Double Tap

00:45 The Haunting of Bly Manor

01:40 Aljazeera Nieuws

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)