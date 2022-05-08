07:00 Aljazeera Nieuws
07:30 Serie A: Spezia vs. Atalanta
10:00 EPL: Arsenal vs. Leeds United
12:30 EPL: Manchester City vs. Newcastle United
14:30 Cirque du Soleil
15:30 Doc.: Deadly Summer
16:30 Formula 1 Race: United States Grandprix 2022
18:30 America’s Got Talent: Extreme (Herh.)
20:00 Tap A Bankstel met……………………. (Herh.)
21:00 ATV MOEDERDAG WE GIVE BACK”
21:55 2 Broke Girls
22:15 WWE Smackdown (afl.1185)
23:10 Tv.film: Double Tap
00:45 The Haunting of Bly Manor
01:40 Aljazeera Nieuws
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
ATV KN.12.2 Zondag 8 Mei 2022
