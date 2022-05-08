ATV KN.12.1 Zondag 8 Mei 2022

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:10 Marvels Spider-Man

08:35 The Tick

09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (Herh.)

09:35 Johnny Test

09:50 Monster Jam 2022 – Toledo Saterday Night Full Show

11:00 Top Gear (Herh.)

12:00 Fish Finder – French Guyana Grouper

12:30 Formula 1: Drive to Survive

13:10 NHRA Winternationals 2022

14:00 Maranatha Ministries

14:30 Big Shot

15:15 Programma: VG Inzicht Aflevering 8

15:40 Warehouse 13

16:30 Fresh Off the Boat

17:00 ATV MOEDERDAG WE GIVE BACK”

18:00 Revue: Binnenlands Weekoverzicht

18:35 Cherly’s Inspirations

18:55 Chinese Documentaire: The Starting Point of Dream

20:00 A walk through the forests met Oom Frits

20:20 Infomercial SCF

20:45 World’s Most Scenic River Journeys

21:40 Tv.film: Roque Warfare

00:05 Tv.film: Silverton Siege

01:00 Serengeti

02:00 Tv.film: Waves

04:15 The Earthshot Prize: Repairing Our Planet

05:13 CNN Nieuws

