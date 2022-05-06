07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:31 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:05 Fitness:Shaun T Insanity Sweat Intervals
08:38 BBC Nieuws
09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws
09:35 ATV Sports
10:24 MasterChef USA
11:09 Voltron Force
11:33 Young Justice
12:00 BBC Nieuws
12:37 Kinderfilm: VIC the Viking and the Magic Sword (2019)
14:01 Super Hit Video: Super Pop Clips
14:55 Kinderfilm: Tom and Jerry: The Magic Ring (2001)
16:01 Secrets of the Zoo: Tampa
17:00 Tiny World
17:32 SZF Magazine
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:55 China’s Intangble Cultural Heritage
20:00 Q & A
21:01 Programma: VG Inzicht
21:17 House Hunters Renovation
22:15 Forged in Fire
23:06 Tv.film: Fortress (2021)
00:45 ATV Nieuws
01:20 Outer Banks
02:03 Tv.film: Ghosts of the Ozarks (2021)
03:50 Tv.film: Gold (2022)
05:30 Ginny and Georgia
06:30 CNN Nieuws
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
Vrijdag 06 Mei 2022 (KN.12.1)
07:00 BBC Nieuws