WOENSDAG 4 MEI 2022(ATV KN.12.1)

Tijd ATV (KN.12.1) – Altijd Een Goed Idee
Programma – Overzicht
woensdag 4 mei 2022
07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:05 Shaun T – Insanity Friday Round 2
08:39 BBC Nieuws
09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (Herh.)
09:35 Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!
10:05 Tv.film: The Rescue
12:00 BBC Nieuws
12:35 Kinderfilm: The Princess and The Frog
14:15 Super Hit Video: Super Pop Clips
15:15 Welcome to Earth
16:00 Expedition Overland’s
16:25 He-Man and The Masters of The Universe
17:00 In Gesprek Met:
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:50 Programma: Soeng ngie’s keukengeheimen (afl.01)
19:15 The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals
20:00 Fish Finder – French Guyana Grouper
20:30 Kevin Can Wait
21:00 Tap A Bankstel met
22:10 Star Trek Discovery
23:05 Yellowstone
23:50 ATV Nieuws
00:25 Gordon Ramsay Uncharted
01:10 Tv.film: Fracture
03:05 Tv.film: The Medium
05:15 Hawkeye
05:53 CNN Nieuws
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)