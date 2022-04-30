ZATERDAG 30 APRIL 2022(ATV KN.12.2)

ATV (Kn.12.2) - Altijd Een Goed Idee Programma - Overzicht zaterdag 30 april 2022

07:00 Aljazeera Nieuws

09:00 LaLiga: Alaves vs. Villarreal Live

11:15 LaLiga: Real Madrid vs. Espanyol Live

13:30 EPL: Leeds United vs Manchester City Live

16:30 Kinderfilm: The Secret World of Arrietty

18:10 Animal Fight Night

19:00 Miss en Mr. Tropical Beauties Suriname 2022

22:00 ATV NIEUWS

22:35 Focus

23:05 WWE Raw

00:00 Legacies

00:55 Superman and Lois

01:40 Tv.film: The Burning Sea

03:25 Shameless

05:19 Al Jazeera Nieuws

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)