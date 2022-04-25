MAANDAG 25 APRIL 2022(ATV KN.12.1)

Tijd ATV (KN.12.1) – Altijd een goed idee

Programma – Overzicht

maandag 25 april 2022

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:35 Roep van de Bruidegom

08:10 Fitness: Zuzka Workout

08:36 BBC Nieuws

09:00 Revue: Binnenlands Weekoverzicht (Herh.)

09:30 Sranan Tori: 1 en 1 is 3: Suma Ab na TV

09:55 Tv.Film: Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins

12:00 BBC Nieuws

12:35 Kinderfilm: Pets United

14:10 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips

15:10 Down to Earth with Zac Efron

16:00 Kinderfilm: Funny Pets 2

17:20 Gado Wortoe Taki so en leri so

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:50 Guys Ranch Kitchen

19:20 One Day At A Time

20:00 Onder De Loep

21:05 ATV Sports

22:15 Maid

23:10 FBI International

23:55 Herh.ATV Nieuws

00:30 Barnwood Builders

01:10 Tv. film: Let The Wrong One In

02:50 Tv. film: Inglourious Basterd

05:25 Expedition with Steve Backshall

06:15 BBC Nieuws

(wijzigingen voorbehouden)