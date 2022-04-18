Maandag 18 April 2022 (KN.12.1)

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:35 De Roep van de Bruidegom

08:11 Fitness: Hard Body

09:00 Revue: Binnenlands Weekoverzicht

09:30 Darkwing Duck

09:56 Tv.film: The Soloist (2009)

12:00 BBC Nieuws

12:37 Kinderfilm: Child of Kamiari Month (2021)

14:18 Super Hit Video: Super Pop Clips

15:14 Down to Earth with Zac Efron

15:58 Kinderfilm: Oliver and Company

17:15 Gado Wortoe Taki So en Bijbel Wortoe Leri Wi So

18:55 Guys Ranch Kitchen

19:20 One Day at a Time

20:00 Onder De Loep

21:05 Filthy Cities

22:10 Maid

23:05 FBI International

23:57 ATV Nieuws

00:32 Barnwood Builders

01:13 Tv.film: The Superdeep (2020)

03:09 Tv.film: The Nameless Days (2022)

04:41 Expedition with Steve Backshall

05:30 BBC Nieuws

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)