07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 De Roep van de Bruidegom
08:11 Fitness: Hard Body
09:00 Revue: Binnenlands Weekoverzicht
09:30 Darkwing Duck
09:56 Tv.film: The Soloist (2009)
12:00 BBC Nieuws
12:37 Kinderfilm: Child of Kamiari Month (2021)
14:18 Super Hit Video: Super Pop Clips
15:14 Down to Earth with Zac Efron
15:58 Kinderfilm: Oliver and Company
17:15 Gado Wortoe Taki So en Bijbel Wortoe Leri Wi So
18:55 Guys Ranch Kitchen
19:20 One Day at a Time
20:00 Onder De Loep
21:05 Filthy Cities
22:10 Maid
23:05 FBI International
23:57 ATV Nieuws
00:32 Barnwood Builders
01:13 Tv.film: The Superdeep (2020)
03:09 Tv.film: The Nameless Days (2022)
04:41 Expedition with Steve Backshall
05:30 BBC Nieuws
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
Maandag 18 April 2022 (KN.12.1)
07:00 BBC Nieuws