07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:30 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:00 Star Wars Rebels
09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (Herh.)
09:35 Johnny Test
09:55 2022 Daytona Supercross 450cc classic
11:00 Top Gear
12:00 When Neymar Loses Control / When Kylian Mbappe Loses Control / Top 10 Fastest Soccer Player
12:35 Formula 1: Drive to Survive
13:15 Arnold Strongestman Classic Highlights 2022
14:00 Maranatha Ministries
14:30 Big Shot
15:15 Chip N Dale park Life
15:40 Warehouse 13
16:30 Fresh Off the Boat
16:55 Programma Balletschool Marlene
18:00 Revue: Binnenlands Weekoverzicht
18:40 Cherly’s Inspirations (afl.67)
18:55 Documentaire: China’s Challenges
20:00 A walk through the forest met Oom Frits (afl.08)
20:15 World’s Most Scenic River Journeys
21:15 Tv.film: Jesus
1:15 Tv.film: The Jesus Music
03:05 Serengeti
03:45 Tv.film : The Jesus Film
05:45 CNN Nieuws
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
ATV KN.12.1 Zondag 17 April 2022
07:00 BBC Nieuws