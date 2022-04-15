VRIJDAG 15 APRIL 2022(ATV KN.12.1)

Tijd ATV (KN.12.1) – Altijd een goed idee

Programma – Overzicht

vrijdag 15 april 2022

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:30 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:00 Fitness: Shaun 6 Focus T25 Stretch-1

08:30 BBC Nieuws

09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws (HERH.)

09:30 ATV Sports (HERH.)

10:25 MasterChef US

11:10 Voltron Force

11:35 Young Justice

12:00 BBC Nieuws

12:35 Kinderfilm: Rabbit Academy Mission Eggpossible

14:00 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips

15:00 Goedevrijdagdienst vanuit de Baselic

16:35 Doc.: Secret of The Zoo – Tampa

17:30 SZF Magazine

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:50 Cobra Kai

19:28 How It’s Made

20:00 Q&A

21:10 House Hunters Renovation

22:05 Forged in Fire

23:00 TV.Film: The Grey

01:00 Herh.ATV Nieuws

01:35 Outer Banks

02:25 TV.Film: The Guard

04:00 TV.Film: The Help

06:30 CNN Nieuws

(wijzigingen voorbehouden)