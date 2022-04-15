VRIJDAG 15 APRIL 2022(ATV KN.12.1)

Tijd ATV (KN.12.1) – Altijd een goed idee
Programma – Overzicht
vrijdag 15 april 2022
07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:30 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:00 Fitness: Shaun 6 Focus T25 Stretch-1
08:30 BBC Nieuws
09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws (HERH.)
09:30 ATV Sports (HERH.)
10:25 MasterChef US
11:10 Voltron Force
11:35 Young Justice
12:00 BBC Nieuws
12:35 Kinderfilm: Rabbit Academy Mission Eggpossible
14:00 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips
15:00 Goedevrijdagdienst vanuit de Baselic
16:35 Doc.: Secret of The Zoo – Tampa
17:30 SZF Magazine
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:50 Cobra Kai
19:28 How It’s Made
20:00 Q&A
21:10 House Hunters Renovation
22:05 Forged in Fire
23:00 TV.Film: The Grey
01:00 Herh.ATV Nieuws
01:35 Outer Banks
02:25 TV.Film: The Guard
04:00 TV.Film: The Help
06:30 CNN Nieuws
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)