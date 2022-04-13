Woensdag 13 April 2022 (KN.12.1)

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:31 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:05 Shaun T Max Out Cardio

08:39 BBC Nieuws

09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws

09:35 Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!

10:00 Tv.film: Fighting for the Motherland (2020)

12:00 BBC Nieuws

12:36 Kinderfilm: Meet The Robinsons (2007)

14:11 Super Hit Video: Super Pop Clips

14:54 Batman

15:20 Welcome to Earth

16:09 Expedition Overland’s

16:35 Andi Mack

17:02 In Gesprek Met: ……….

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:50 15 World’s Strangest Borders

19:15 The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals

20:00 Youth Outreach

20:35 Kevin Can Wait

21:10 Zoo

22:07 Star Trek Discovery

23:00 Yellowstone

23:51 ATV Nieuws

00:25 Gordon Ramsay Uncharted

01:11 Tv.film: Sex Appeal (2022)

02:45 Tv.film: The Exorcism of God (2021)

04:25 Hawkeye

05:13 CNN Nieuws

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)