07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:05 Fitness:Hard Body Level 1
09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws (Herh.)
09:30 ATV Sports (Herh.)
10:20 Tv.film: Just Getting Started
12:00 BBC Nieuws
12:35 The Rubing Health Foundation
12:50 Kinderfilm: The Adventures of Peanut and Pig
14:10 Super Hit Video: Super Intro Clips
15:00 Duck Tales
15:25 Marcus Wareing’s Tales from a Kitchen Garden
16:00 Onder De Loep (Herh. )
17:05 Doc.: Deadliest Roads – Congo
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:50 All American
19:40 Rosita E Kruderi (afl.10)
20:25 Raising Dion
21:20 Kes Talk (Herh)
22:15 Tyler Perry’s Sistas
23:00 Power Book IV: Force
23:50 ATV Nieuws
00:25 One Strang Rock
01:15 Tv.film: Alice
02:55 Tv.film: Burn
04:35 Railroad Alaska
05:18 CNN Nieuws
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
ATV KN.12.1 Dinsdag 12 April 2022
07:00 BBC Nieuws