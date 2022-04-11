MAANDAG 11 APRIL 2022(ATV KN.12.1)

Tijd Altijd een goed idee

Programma – Overzicht

maandag 11 april 2022

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:35 Roep van de Bruidegom

08:05 Fitness:Shaun T Insanity Sweat Intervals

08:36 BBC Nieuws

09:00 Revue: Binnenlands Weekoverzicht (herh.)

09:30 Sranan Tori (herh.)

10:00 TV Film:Goal The Dream Begins

12:05 BBC Nieuws

12:35 Middag Film:Gifted Hands The Ben Carsons Story

14:05 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips

15:01 Kinderfilm:Angry Birds

16:45 Atomic Puppet

17:20 Gado Wortoe Taki so en leri so (les.58)

18:00 ATV Nieuws

19:00 Guys Ranch Kitchen

19:30 One Day At A Time

20:00 Onder De Loep

21:00 ATV Sports

22:00 The Woman in the house across the street from the girl in the window

22:30 FBI International

23:15 Herh.ATV Nieuws

23:55 Barnwood Builders

00:35 TV Film:Gutter

02:45 TV Film:Malcolm X

06:10 Frontline:Taliban Country And The Luanda Leaks

07:05 BBC Nieuws

(wijzigingen voorbehouden)