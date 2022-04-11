MAANDAG 11 APRIL 2022(ATV KN.12.1)

Tijd Altijd een goed idee
Programma – Overzicht
maandag 11 april 2022
07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Roep van de Bruidegom
08:05 Fitness:Shaun T Insanity Sweat Intervals
08:36 BBC Nieuws
09:00 Revue: Binnenlands Weekoverzicht (herh.)
09:30 Sranan Tori (herh.)
10:00 TV Film:Goal The Dream Begins
12:05 BBC Nieuws
12:35 Middag Film:Gifted Hands The Ben Carsons Story
14:05 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips
15:01 Kinderfilm:Angry Birds
16:45 Atomic Puppet
17:20 Gado Wortoe Taki so en leri so (les.58)
18:00 ATV Nieuws
19:00 Guys Ranch Kitchen
19:30 One Day At A Time
20:00 Onder De Loep
21:00 ATV Sports
22:00 The Woman in the house across the street from the girl in the window
22:30 FBI International
23:15 Herh.ATV Nieuws
23:55 Barnwood Builders
00:35 TV Film:Gutter
02:45 TV Film:Malcolm X
06:10 Frontline:Taliban Country And The Luanda Leaks
07:05 BBC Nieuws
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)