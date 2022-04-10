ATV KN.12.1 Zondag 10 April 2022

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:05 Star Wars Rebels

08:30 The Tick

09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (Herh.)

09:35 Johnny Test

09:55 Monster Jam 2022 Toledo – Saterday Night Full Show

11:00 Slapfighting: V.Kamotsky vs D.Zalewski

11:00 Top Gear

11:05 Fish Finder – Columbia Cubera 2

12:35 Formula 1: Drive to Survive

13:15 NHRA Winternationals

14:00 Maranatha Ministries

14:30 Big Shot

15:15 Big Hero 6 – The Series

15:40 Warehouse 13

16:30 Fresh Off the Boat

16:55 What If

17:30 Chip’N Dale Park Life

18:00 Revue: Binnenlands Weekoverzicht

18:40 Cherly’s Inspirations (afl.66)

18:55 Documentaire: China’s Challenges

20:00 A walk through the forest met Oom Frits (afl.07)

20:15 World’s Most Scenic River Journeys

21:05 Programma CDS: Wereld Consumenten Dag

21:15 Tv.film: Better Nate Than Ever

23:05 Tv.film: The Bubble

01:15 Serengeti

02:15 Tv.film : The Bunker Game

03:50 Tv.film: The Covid Killer

05:15 The Earthshots Prize – Repairing Our Planet

06:13 CNN Nieuws

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)