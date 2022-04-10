07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:05 Star Wars Rebels
08:30 The Tick
09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (Herh.)
09:35 Johnny Test
09:55 Monster Jam 2022 Toledo – Saterday Night Full Show
11:00 Slapfighting: V.Kamotsky vs D.Zalewski
11:00 Top Gear
11:05 Fish Finder – Columbia Cubera 2
12:35 Formula 1: Drive to Survive
13:15 NHRA Winternationals
14:00 Maranatha Ministries
14:30 Big Shot
15:15 Big Hero 6 – The Series
15:40 Warehouse 13
16:30 Fresh Off the Boat
16:55 What If
17:30 Chip’N Dale Park Life
18:00 Revue: Binnenlands Weekoverzicht
18:40 Cherly’s Inspirations (afl.66)
18:55 Documentaire: China’s Challenges
20:00 A walk through the forest met Oom Frits (afl.07)
20:15 World’s Most Scenic River Journeys
21:05 Programma CDS: Wereld Consumenten Dag
21:15 Tv.film: Better Nate Than Ever
23:05 Tv.film: The Bubble
01:15 Serengeti
02:15 Tv.film : The Bunker Game
03:50 Tv.film: The Covid Killer
05:15 The Earthshots Prize – Repairing Our Planet
06:13 CNN Nieuws
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
ATV KN.12.1 Zondag 10 April 2022
07:00 BBC Nieuws